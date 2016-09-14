CALM Welcomes Four New Board Trustees

Child Abuse Listening Mediation is pleased to announce four new members of its Board of Trustees.

Carrie Bissell, Alex Craigie, Tricia Fahnoe and Caroline Powers will be instrumental to CALM and its mission to prevent, treat and assess child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

- Carrie Bissell is an experienced leader in strategic business planning, global marketing, advertising, branding, public relations and corporate communications.

She is currently the Vice President of Marketing and Administration at Bissell Chiropractic Sports Medicine.

In addition, Carrie previously served as the Executive Director of Jodi House, a nonprofit brain injury support center in Santa Barbara and vice president of corporate marketing for Technicolor Inc.

She received her BA in Liberal Studies from the University of Pittsburgh and her MBA in Marketing from Golden Gate University.

Prior to joining CALM’s board, she was a Committee Member for Our Lady of Mount Carmel School for their Annual Auction Fundraiser from 2010-2014, served as a Board Member, Marketing Committee Chair, and Event Committee Member from 2007-2009 for Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center, and was the Co-Chair for El Montecito Early School’s Annual Director and Grandparent’s Day from 2006-2009.

Carrie and her husband, Charlie, live in Santa Barbara with their two daughters.

- Alex Craigie is the founder of the Law Offices of Alex W. Craigie, a boutique law practice focusing on prevention and defense of employment disputes on behalf of employers throughout California.

He was previously a Partner and Assistant General Counsel of Dykema, a leading national law firm. He also teaches Legal Aspects of Employment Practice at the UC Santa Barbara Extension Human Resource Certificate Management Program.

Alex studied Philosophy and Literature-Writing at UC San Diego, and attended Loyola Law School, where he was a member of the Loyola of Los Angeles Law Review.

He also serves on the Personnel Committee for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Santa Barbara, and the Animal Welfare Committee of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

- Tricia Fahnoe is a Partner and Client Advisor at Mission Wealth. Over her financial career, she worked at both Merrill Lynch and Mercer Advisors.

She earned her undergraduate degree in Economics from Northwestern University and both an MBA from UCLA Anderson School and a MS in Financial Planning. addition to serving on CALM’s Board, she is a Treasurer of the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, a member of the Planned Giving Committee for the Music Academy of the West, a Compeer for the Music Academy, and a contributor to the Women’s Fund.

Tricia resides in Santa Barbara with her husband, Ian, and their two young boys.

Though most of her free time is now spent with activities revolving around her family, she also enjoys hiking, golf, sailing, and good food.

- Caroline Powers grew up in Evanston, Illinois, and graduated with a BA in both Spanish and International Business from Ohio Wesleyan University.

In 1991, Caroline relocated to San Francisco where she worked for the GAP.

Following San Francisco, Caroline lived in New Hampshire and London before settling in Santa Barbara in 2012, where she hopes to stay for a long time.

In 2011, Caroline became a Certified Holistic Health Coach and has built a practice working with people to achieve vibrant health.

Since moving to Santa Barbara, Caroline has been involved with many volunteer projects including the Food Bank, Casa Esperanza, school auctions, and several other small local projects.

Caroline is married to Dave Powers and mom to their two boys, John Henry, 15, and Harry, 12. In her free time, Caroline loves of hike, ski, surf, do yoga, and travel with her family.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children.

CALM continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965- 2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

