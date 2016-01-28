CALM Welcomes New Auxiliary President Toni Schinnerer

The CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) Auxiliary is proud to announce its new Auxiliary president, Toni Schinnerer, who has been actively involved in the CALM Auxiliary for 6 years.

The CALM Auxiliary is also pleased to welcome the following officers to their board: First Vice President, Lynn Wells; Second Vice President Sharon Hooper, Recording Secretary Diane Dukes, Corresponding Secretaries Janice Ingrum and Carolyn Fryer, Treasurer Terri Fawcett, Assistant Treasurer Georgia Jameson and Parliamentarian Marcia Wolfe.

Schinnerer’s professional background is in education. While teaching at La Patera Elementary SchooI in Goleta Union School District she was on the committee to establish the Harry Holderman Endowment to enrich classroom programs.

She saw firsthand the impact of CALM’s programs with children and families in her classroom. After she retired in 2010, Schinnerer joined the CALM Auxiliary to continue to help support the organization’s critical mission to end child abuse and family violence.

Schinnerer and her husband of 47 years, Steve, have lived in Santa Barbara 39 years and have two sons, two daughters-in-law, two grandsons and two granddaughters.

They attend and are involved in Good Shepherd and Emanuel Lutheran Churches, both of which have programs to support nonprofits locally, nationally and internationally.

Before retirement, Steve was human resources director for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

Ever since CALM’s founder, Claire Miles, began her vital work to prevent child abuse in Santa Barbara back in 1969, the CALM Auxiliary has played an instrumental role in helping sustain the great legacy of CALM.

The Auxiliary raises additional financial support and community awareness through projects and events, allowing the organization to grow and continue to serve the children and families that need it the most.

The Auxiliary’s signature fundraisers for 2016 include The Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon (April 2), and Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate in the Fall. The Auxiliary also supports The Antique and Decorative Arts Show, a portion of proceeds from which benefit CALM, at Earl Warren Showgrounds (Jan. 29-31, May and October).

For more information and confirmed dates, please visit calm4kids.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM Auxiliary.