CALM Welcomes New Board of Trustees President Nancy Bollay

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is proud to announce its new Board of Trustees president, Nancy Bollay.

Bollay has served on the CALM Board of Trustees for eight years, most recently as its vice president.

CALM is also pleased to welcome the following officers to its board: vice president of administration Dan Moll, vice president of finance Ray Olmstead and secretary Anne Yungling.

"I am incredibly proud of the work CALM does in our community, healing children and strengthening families,” Bollay said. “Unfortunately, child abuse and neglect still exist in our community, but through CALM's programs and services we are able to intervene early with at-risk families and stop abuse before it ever happens.

"CALM professionals work closely with families, giving parents the parenting skills, and the support they need to develop healthy relationships with their children. Through our work, we help give children the opportunity they deserve to lead healthy, happy and productive lives."

Bollay has been involved in several other organizations, including the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Music Academy of the West, the Junior League of Santa Barbara and the Delta Gamma Fraternity.

Professionally, she owns her own web design company and specializes in designing websites for architects, designers, construction companies and numerous AIA chapters.

Prior to moving to Santa Barbara, she lived in Los Angeles, where she attended UCLA and worked for Pacific Bell for 13 years, retiring as regional manager of the Planning and Engineering Department.

Bollay loves to hike, bicycle and kayak in the summer and cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter. Her family includes her husband, Tom, and their golden retrievers, Maya and Cami.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Rachael Jerse is a publicist representing CALM.