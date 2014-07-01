Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:34 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

CALM Welcomes New Board of Trustees President Nancy Bollay

By Rachael Jerse for CALM | July 1, 2014 | 1:38 p.m.

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is proud to announce its new Board of Trustees president, Nancy Bollay.

 

Nancy Bollay
Nancy Bollay

Bollay has served on the CALM Board of Trustees for eight years, most recently as its vice president.

CALM is also pleased to welcome the following officers to its board: vice president of administration Dan Moll, vice president of finance Ray Olmstead and secretary Anne Yungling.

"I am incredibly proud of the work CALM does in our community, healing children and strengthening families,” Bollay said. “Unfortunately, child abuse and neglect still exist in our community, but through CALM's programs and services we are able to intervene early with at-risk families and stop abuse before it ever happens.

"CALM professionals work closely with families, giving parents the parenting skills, and the support they need to develop healthy relationships with their children. Through our work, we help give children the opportunity they deserve to lead healthy, happy and productive lives."

Bollay has been involved in several other organizations, including the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Music Academy of the West, the Junior League of Santa Barbara and the Delta Gamma Fraternity.

Professionally, she owns her own web design company and specializes in designing websites for architects, designers, construction companies and numerous AIA chapters.

Prior to moving to Santa Barbara, she lived in Los Angeles, where she attended UCLA and worked for Pacific Bell for 13 years, retiring as regional manager of the Planning and Engineering Department.

Bollay loves to hike, bicycle and kayak in the summer and cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter. Her family includes her husband, Tom, and their golden retrievers, Maya and Cami.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Rachael Jerse is a publicist representing CALM.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 