CALM Welcomes New Board of Trustees President Jenny Kearns

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is proud to announce its new Board of Trustees president, Jenny Kearns.

Kearns has served on the CALM Board of Trustees for three years, most recently as vice president.

CALM is also pleased to welcome the following officers to the board: vice president Nancy Bollay, financial vice president Ray Olmstead and secretary Mary Hanson.



“Child abuse and neglect is a tragedy that sadly continues in our community,” Kearns said. ”Thanks to organizations like CALM, we know that it can be prevented and children can be healed to break the cycle of abuse. Through CALM’s important programs, they give parents and families the tools and parenting skills they need to do the best job they can. Personally, I know that parenting is one of the most difficult jobs there is, no matter what your circumstances are, and I’m proud to be part of the Board of Trustees for an organization helping parents and families be the best they can be.”



Kearns is actively involved in the Santa Barbara nonprofit community, and has served on the board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

Professionally, she was formerly the chief operating officer at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the director of the Ty Warner Sea Center.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, she worked as a senior mammalogist then the director of development at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Prior to that, she worked for the Waikiki Aquarium as an aquarium biologist and manager of the Hawaiian Monk Seal Program.

Kearns received her bachelor of arts degree from UC Berkeley, her master of science degree in zoology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and her master's degree in business administration from California State University at Long Beach.



CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.