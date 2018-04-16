Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

Gulbransen, Copley, Rapp Join CALM Board of Trustees

By Denise Crosby for CALM | March 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) has announced that Susan Miles Gulbransen, Sandra Copley and Joanne Rapp have joined its board of trustees. The new members will be instrumental to CALM and its mission to prevent, assess and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

Gulbransen is an author, teacher, and longtime community supporter. She is the daughter of CALM’s founder, Claire Miles, and is a past president of the CALM Board of Trustees. Gulbransen has been dedicated to community service in local schools and organizations including:

Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, Santa Barbara Book & Author Festival, Antioch University Board, UCSB History Associates Board, Santa Barbara Foundation, and Santa Barbara Public Educational Foundation. Susan was the co-founder of the Granada Theater restoration project.

Copley has lived in the Santa Barbara area for 37 years and has worked in the health care field as a nurse throughout this time.

She served in the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department as director of Maternal Child and Adolescent Health; deputy director for Children’s Health and Disability Prevention; manager of Maternal Child Field Nursing; and director of Public Health Nursing.

Following her tenure at the Public Health Department, she now works as a sexual assault nurse examiner.

She is currently the chair of the Perinatal Wellness Committee that focuses on prevention, education and advocacy for perinatal substance use and maternal mood disorder issues and is active on the First 5 Advisory Board.

Copley also volunteers at the Doctor Without Walls Women’s Clinic and with the Courage to Lead alumni.

Rapp has been instrumental to the success of the Santa Barbara nonprofit community for some 30 years, benefiting local youth and families. She, too, previously served as president of the Calm Board of Trustees and has shared her time, energy and philanthropic support with local groups, including:

The Santa Barbara Foundation, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, Cottage Hospital Board, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Human Services Commission, Laguna Cottages, the Women’s Fund, and Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM is the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

For more information about CALM, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.

 
