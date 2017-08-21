Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

CALM Taps Two New Board Trustees

By Denise Crosby for CALM | August 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Adele Laufer Click to view larger
Adele Laufer
Karynsue Rose-Thomas Click to view larger
Karynsue Rose-Thomas

Adele Laufer and Karynsue Rose-Thomas have been named to the CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) Board of Trustees. The two will be instrumental to the organization and its mission to prevent, assess and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County, CALM announced.

Laufer joined CALM in 2016 and has served on the marketing and CALM-at-Heart committees. She was born in Hawaii, raised in Santa Monica, and graduated from the University of Oregon with degrees in journalism and communications.

After a career in publishing, Laufer participated in community service projects and on a variety of boards and committees including KCET Women’s Council, Getty Museum Children’s Art Exhibit, Board of Governors/Porter Valley Country Club, Tennis Board president, and West Valley Food Pantry.

One of her most rewarding positions, she said, was chairperson of her children’s school commission. After 25 years living in the San Fernando Valley’s Porter Ranch and raising three children, she and her husband Scott recently moved to Santa Barbara.

Rose-Thomas has been a senior professional in healthcare operations, compliance and informatics for 20 years. She was a Medical Service Corp officer in the Navy and led several medical teams to support the Central Ophthalmology Center in Nicaragua.

Her volunteer work has included eight years of focused work in the town of Empalme de Boaco in Nicaragua building a community of homes, schools and parks. Rose-Thomas recently moved to Santa Barbara to join her husband Lawrence Thomas, director of corporate finance at Cottage Health.

For more information about CALM’s services, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.

 

