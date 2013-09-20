CALM Welcomes Sandra Fuhring to Development Team

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is pleased to welcome Sandra Fuhring, its new development associate at the organization's Santa Maria office headquarters.

In addition to joining the development team, Fuhring is a marriage and family therapist Intern, working with families in CALM's Great Beginnings program.

Fuhring grew up in Santa Maria and has been heavily involved in the community since childhood. She attended St. Joseph's High School, and went on to get her bachelor of arts degree in psychology from UCSB and her master's degree in psychology from Cal Poly.

Prior to joining CALM, Fuhring worked at Aegis Medical Systems as a therapist intern and as the supervising counselor. Her traineeship for therapy was with San Luis Obispo County Mental Health, where she worked with children in the Nipomo school district.

"It was CALM's mission to treat and prevent child abuse that drew me to the agency, but it wasn't until I began working as a therapist intern at CALM that I felt a strong personal responsibility to be part of the growth of the agency, and expansion to provide much needed services to the North Santa Barbara County communities," Fuhring said. "Because 80 percent of the child abuse cases in our county come from the North County, CALM feels that it is essential to provide its services to children there. CALM not only fights for its mission through the use of the best evidenced based treatments in the field, CALM goes above and beyond for the employees and the families they work with."

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information about all of CALM's services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.