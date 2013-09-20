Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

CALM Welcomes Sandra Fuhring to Development Team

By Jennifer Zacharias for CALM | September 20, 2013 | 12:28 p.m.

Fuhring
Sandra Fuhring

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is pleased to welcome Sandra Fuhring, its new development associate at the organization's Santa Maria office headquarters.

In addition to joining the development team, Fuhring is a marriage and family therapist Intern, working with families in CALM's Great Beginnings program.

Fuhring grew up in Santa Maria and has been heavily involved in the community since childhood. She attended St. Joseph's High School, and went on to get her bachelor of arts degree in psychology from UCSB and her master's degree in psychology from Cal Poly.

Prior to joining CALM, Fuhring worked at Aegis Medical Systems as a therapist intern and as the supervising counselor. Her traineeship for therapy was with San Luis Obispo County Mental Health, where she worked with children in the Nipomo school district.

"It was CALM's mission to treat and prevent child abuse that drew me to the agency, but it wasn't until I began working as a therapist intern at CALM that I felt a strong personal responsibility to be part of the growth of the agency, and expansion to provide much needed services to the North Santa Barbara County communities," Fuhring said. "Because 80 percent of the child abuse cases in our county come from the North County, CALM feels that it is essential to provide its services to children there. CALM not only fights for its mission through the use of the best evidenced based treatments in the field, CALM goes above and beyond for the employees and the families they work with."

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information about all of CALM's services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 