CALM’s Adopt-a-Family Program Helps Spread Holiday Cheer

‘Tis the season to celebrate, rejoice and be merry. But for families who are struggling, especially those with young children, the holidays are often a difficult time of year. Each year, with the help of the community and volunteers, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) provides hundreds of children and families in Santa Barbara with holiday cheer by delivering gifts, basic supplies, food and festive decorations during the holiday season through the Adopt-a-Family Program.

The Adopt-a-Family program identifies families that CALM serves who could use the extra support, and then coordinates with staff to determine each particular family’s needs. Last year, CALM supporters adopted more than 250 families in Santa Barbara. Once again this year, CALM has received wish lists from struggling families in both North and South Santa Barbara County.

With the support and generosity of the local community, CALM is hoping to reach those families and possibly even more dealing with the devastation of child abuse and neglect. Wish lists are modest and help meet the family’s basic needs. One family who needs to be adopted requested a pair of shoes and some clothes for the two year-old, books and a doll for the 6-year-old and a warm coat for the 23-year-old mother. CALM’s Adopt-a-Family is a unique way to give back to the community and support families in need. CALM encourages those interested to join together with friends, family, classmates and even co-workers in the spirit of giving, and make a difference this holiday season by adopting a family.

Participating individuals or groups can purchase gifts from an assigned family’s wish list, or leave the shopping to CALM. Any contribution is appreciated and warmly welcomed. CALM is requesting that all gifts be turned into CALM by Tuesday, Dec. 9 to allow therapists the time to deliver the gifts to the families before the holidays. Through the community’s help, the children and families CALM serves will feel the sense of belonging and care from our community.

For more information on how to Adopt-a-Family, please contact Nicole Ballas at 805.965.2376 or [email protected], or click here.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.