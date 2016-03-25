CALM’s ‘I Will Not Be Silent’ Campaign to Advocate for Child Abuse Prevention

Devastating local headlines over the past several months throughout Santa Barbara County have been tragic reminders that abuse and violence continue to impact children and families of Central Coast communities.

This April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) invites the public to join their 5th Annual I Will Not Be Silent campaign, a community-wide effort to raise a collective voice against child abuse.

CALM will host several events that are open to the public and invites all members of the community to attend these events and join the effort to build a community of responsibility.

CALM encourages the community to pledge support to their I Will Not Be Silent campaign, created in honor of all survivors and victims of child abuse, and a way to engage the entire community to not be silent in the wake of abuse, but to advocate for those that cannot.

Click here to take the pledge and add your name to the I Will Not Be Silent campaign.

“CALM would like to remind the community that we are an important resource,” said Alana Walczak, CEO of CALM. “There are children in our community who still need our help to heal from their traumatic pasts, and there are parents in our community who still need our support when they feel overwhelmed. CALM will not be silent until every innocent baby, scared child, troubled teen, fearful parent and family in need has a place to turn to for help.”

Unfortunately, child abuse occurs every day, in many forms, including violence, sexual, neglect, and it continues to go unreported. CALM will continue to fight against child abuse for as long as it takes.

CALM invites the public to engage in its efforts and participate in any of the events held throughout April to learn more about the vital prevention work they’re doing throughout Santa Barbara County.

Santa Maria Open House & Ribbon Cutting, March 29

In an effort to accommodate their critical expanding work in North Santa Barbara County, CALM has moved to a new, larger office to accommodate their expanding team of child abuse prevention experts in Santa Maria.

CALM will kick-off Child Abuse Prevention Month and officially commemorate their new Santa Maria office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Tuesday, March 29, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

There will be a short program at noon with a proclamation presented by Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino immediately followed by the official ribbon cutting.

The community is invited to stop by the office to meet CALM staff, tour the therapy rooms and learn more about CALM’s programs and services in the Santa Maria area.

To RSVP for the Santa Maria open house, please contact Sandra Fuhring at [email protected] or call 805.614.9160.

Santa Barbara Open House, April 13

Board Members and staff will lead tours through CALM’s offices and therapy rooms, where CALM therapists spend time helping children and families recover from child abuse.

Guests are welcome to stay after for complimentary sips and bites to be served in the beautiful courtyard adjacent to the CALM offices.

To RSVP for the Santa Barbara open house, contact Nicole Ballas at [email protected] or 805.965.2376.

Ladies Get Loud for CALM in Santa Maria, April 28

On Thursday, April 28, CALM will host its third annual Ladies Get Loud event, a fundraiser cocktail party at the Santa Maria Country Club, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

At this special ladies’ night out, the women will be waited on hand-and-foot by “celebrity waiters,” local notable gentlemen that will serve food and drinks throughout the evening.

Tickets for the Ladies Get Loud event are $45 each, and sponsorships are available. Click here ​or call 805.614.9160 for tickets.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.