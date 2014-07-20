CalStar Transports 1 to Hospital After Rollover near Lompoc

A vehicle rolled over near the junction of Highways 101 and 1 east of Lompoc on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP and Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene after the 11:08 a.m. call and a CalStar helicopter responded to take one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The incident occurred near San Julian Ranch Road, according to the CHP.

One person in the vehicle had to be extricated, while another was able to get out, according to radio traffic.

No other details were immediately available.

