Caltrans Accepting Applications for Transportation Planning Grants

Caltrans is now accepting online applications only until 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 for the following fiscal year 2014-15 transportation planning grant programs:

» Partnership Planning for Sustainable Transportation — $2.5 million total; up to $300,000 awarded for individual grants

» Transit Planning for Sustainable Communities (FTA Section 5304) — $1.8 million total; up to $300,000 awarded for individual grants

» Transit Planning for Rural Communities (FTA 5304) — $1 million total; up to $100,000 awarded for individual grants

Transportation planning grants promote a balanced, comprehensive and sustainable multi-modal transportation system. Funding for all these programs is available on a statewide, competitive basis. Some restrictions apply for applicants. Applications and guidebook are available online by clicking here.

For more information, please contact Melissa Streder, Caltrans associate transportation planner, at 805.549.3800 or [email protected].

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.