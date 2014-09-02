Caltrans Accepting Online Applications for Sustainable Transportation Planning Grants

Caltrans will host a transportation planning grant workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 16 in the San Luis Obispo County Library Community Room, 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans is now accepting online applications for fiscal year 2015-16 sustainable transportation planning grants until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

This newly consolidated grant program supports Caltrans’ new mission to provide a safe, sustainable, integrated and efficient transportation system to enhance California’s economy and livability. It also features just two funding categories — strategic partnerships ($1.5 million) and sustainable communities ($8.3 million).

These grants promote a balanced, comprehensive multi-modal transportation system. The funding is available for a wide range of transportation planning purposes addressing local and regional needs and issues. The implementation of these grants should result in initiating, adopting and programming transportation improvements.

Funding for both programs is available on a statewide, competitive basis. There are some restrictions that apply for applicants. The application and guidebook are available online by clicking here.

For more information, contact Melissa Streder, Caltrans associate transportation planner, at 805.549.3800 or [email protected].

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.