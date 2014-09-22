Caltrans Adds Traffic Camera at Highway 101 and Santa Claus Lane

Caltrans has announced the addition of three new traffic cameras that show real-time traffic conditions on its District 5 website.

These new cameras have been activated in the following locations:

» Southbound Highway 101 at Santa Claus Lane in Santa Barbara County

» Southbound Highway 101 at San Miguel Canyon Road in Monterey County

» Northbound Highway 101 at Santa Barbara Road in San Luis Obispo County

There are currently 19 cameras in San Luis Obispo County, seven in Santa Cruz County, six in Monterey County and nine in Santa Barbara County.

The statewide network of cameras can be viewed by clicking here. If you have a Mac, click here for the latest version of the Media Player for Mac.

In addition, motorists may call the automated California Highway Information Network at 800.427.7623 or click here to get current conditions for any highway in the state.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.