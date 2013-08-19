Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Caltrans Awards $250,000 Transportation Planning Grant to SBCAG

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | August 19, 2013 | 12:35 p.m.

Caltrans has awarded transportation planning grants to the following agencies in order to improve their facilities and services within Caltrans District 5:

» $250,000 to the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission for a Passenger Rail Study

» $240,000 for a corridor freight study of Highway 101 and $40,000 for a Transit Planning Internship Program to the Association of Monterey Bay Governments

» $70,000 to the Council of San Benito County Governments for bus stop improvements

» $250,000 to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments for a Central Coast Origin/Destination Survey

» $65,000 for a Ride-On Transportation Short Range Transit Plan Update and $17,000 for a San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority Internship to the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments

These grants were awarded to agencies focused on improving mobility by identifying potential improvements in the transportation system.

The Office of Regional and Interagency Planning received 67 grant applications totaling more than $9 million with 39 applications funded totaling nearly $4.5 million.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on state highway projects on the Central Coast, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 

