Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Caltrans Using Blocks of Polystyrene for Freeway Offramp Support in Goleta Drainage Project

Giant segments replacing dirt in project at Fairview Avenue are lightweight and expected to last hundreds of years

Polystyrene blocks are being used to support a hillside in a Caltrans drainage project in Goleta.
Polystyrene blocks are being used to support a hillside in a Caltrans drainage project in Goleta.  (Caltrans photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 10, 2015 | 6:26 p.m.

Giant, white blocks can be seen by drivers on Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue in Goleta, and the polystyrene segments will be used to support a new highway offramp being built in the area.

The expanded polystyrene blocks, which weigh 70 pounds a piece, are stronger and more dense than Styrofoam, Caltrans engineers say.

The blocks will be used to support the roadway over the ramp and slope in a place where a large amount of dirt would be normally.

The effort is part of the Goleta drainage project, the goal of which is to improve the capacity of two large drainage culverts along Las Vegas Creek and San Pedro Creek at Highway 101 west of Fairview Avenue.

The agency is working with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District as well as the city of Goleta, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.

Work is also being done to prevent flooding and increase water capacity north of Calle Real and Highway 101.

The work will also include reconstructing the highway’s southbound offramp at Fairview Avenue, where the blocks are now located.

If the weather permits, construction is expected to be complete by early 2016 and the ramp opening is expected in late December. A new drainage channel will run under the ramp and freeway lanes.

After the blocks are assembled, they’ll be covered with a thin layer of lightweight dirt. At the base of the sloping hillside will be the re-opened southbound lanes of Highway 101.

Shivers said that the polystyrene material is flammable, but would be sealed in dirt “so they would be unlikely to burst into flame.”

A flood control project in Goleta includes polystyrene blocks being used in the place of dirt. Click to view larger
A flood control project in Goleta includes polystyrene blocks being used in the place of dirt.  (Caltrans photo)

A protective membrane will also be placed around the blocks to keep gasoline and any other flammable materials away from it.

The material doesn’t break down, so “essentially this stuff will theoretically last forever,” Shivers said.

Assuming no solvents such as gasoline penetrated the membrane, “it would last for hundreds of years."

The blocks “are extremely strong and lightweight,” he said, and a fraction of the weight of soil, which means the amount of weight the structure is loaded with is significantly reduced. 

It’s difficult to quantify the cost savings with using the polystyrene, but maintenance was a main factor in the choice, according to Shivers. 

“We could have built a traditional structure to handle all that weight, but it would have been difficult, if not nearly impossible, to reliably inspect all of the critical surfaces for wear and tear,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 