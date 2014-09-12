Caltrans Completes Roundabout at Highways 154, 246

Caltrans has completed a roundabout on Highways 154 and 246 near Santa Ynez.
This roundabout will reduce or eliminate the number and severity of broadside collisions at this intersection.
The contractor for this $3.3 million project was Granite Construction of Watsonville.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.