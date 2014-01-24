Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Caltrans Completes Santa Maria River Bridges Project on Highway 101

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | January 24, 2014 | 5:43 p.m.

Caltrans on Friday completed a $47 million project to improve the Santa Maria River Bridges on Highway 101 near the Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo County line and reduce travel times for 60,000 daily drivers.

“These wider bridges will help ease traffic congestion and improve bicycle safety on the Central Coast,” Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said.

The project added a third lane in each direction on the bridges, a new bicycle lane and upgraded the on- and off-ramps.

The project was primarily funded ($24.5 million) by Proposition 1B, a 2006 voter-approved transportation bond. In total, more than $17 billion in Proposition 1B funds have been put to work statewide for transportation purposes.

In addition, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments contributed $7.8 million and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments provided $2.5 million.

Caltrans has more than 600 ongoing contracts in construction statewide, valued at more than $11.3 billion. Caltrans recently highlighted 13 major transportation infrastructure projects completed in 2013 that will help improve mobility, safety and sustainability throughout California’s transportation system.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or click here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 