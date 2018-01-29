Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:57 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Caltrans, County Need to Replace Multiple Montecito Bridges After Storm Damage

Spans on Highway 192, East Mountain Drive and Ashley Road are closed to through traffic; replacements could be a long process

The San Ysidro Creek bridge at East Mountain Drive near San Ysidro Ranch was completely destroyed in the Jan. 9 storm and needs to be replaced, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

(Santa Barbara County photo)

< 2730 > of 7
The San Ysidro Creek bridge at East Mountain Drive near San Ysidro Ranch was completely destroyed in the Jan. 9 storm and needs to be replaced, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

(Santa Barbara County photo)

< 2731 > of 7
The low-water crossing at Cold Spring Creek and East Mountain Drive was destroyed in the Jan. 9 storm.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2737 > of 7
This Ashley Road bridge is closed after being damaged in the Jan. 9 storm.

(Santa Barbara County photo)

< 2732 > of 7
This Ashley Road bridge is closed after being damaged in the Jan. 9 storm.

(Santa Barbara County photo)

< 2733 > of 7
Crews examine the Highway 192 bridge at Parra Grande Lane, which Caltrans says is closed to through traffic except emergency and utility vehicles.

(Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)

< 2736 > of 7
Crews examine a bridge at Highway 192 and San Ysidro Creek.

(Caltrans photo)

< 2734 > of 7
 
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 29, 2018 | 6:05 p.m.

Montecito residents and visitors will need to make some long-term detours to avoid condemned bridges that could take months to repair or replace.

Caltrans, the state agency responsible for Highway 192, and the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, which oversees local roads in the area, have long-term closures for several bridges and one-way traffic control for others that were damaged in the Jan. 9 mudslides and debris flows.

Click here or scroll down to view a map of the bridge closures.

The county lifted the last mandatory evacuation orders for the Montecito area over the weekend, and people are returning to their homes and businesses.

Highway 192 is still closed between Sycamore Canyon Road, near Santa Barbara, and Torito Road, near Toro Canyon, and there is no estimate for when it will reopen, according to Caltrans.

Debris-hauling trucks and utility vehicles have been using portions of the roadway as a thoroughfare for several weeks, and Caltrans said that "most sections" will be open to motorists as people return to Montecito. 

There are three Highway 192/East Valley Road bridges that will be completely replaced, so they are closed to through traffic (except emergency and utility vehicles) until further notice, Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said Monday.

They include the Montecito Creek bridge at East Valley Road near Parra Grande Lane; the Romero Creek bridge at East Valley Road near Ortega Ridge Road; and the Toro Canyon bridge near Toro Canyon Road.

The long-term plan is to completely close each bridge with barricades and locked gates, according to Caltrans.

The low-water crossing at Cold Spring Creek and East Mountain Drive was destroyed in the Jan. 9 storm. Click to view larger
The low-water crossing at Cold Spring Creek and East Mountain Drive was destroyed in the Jan. 9 storm.  (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Other bridges have one-way traffic control with stop signs, including the San Ysidro Creek bridge at East Valley and Randall roads; Toro Creek (near Ladera Lane); and Arroyo Parida Creek near Carpinteria.

The Arroyo Parida crossing has had one-way traffic control for a while, and was already slated to be replaced, Shivers said.

There are temporary bridge guardrails on the San Ysidro and Toro creek bridges, according to Caltrans, since railings were knocked away by the force of the rocks, mud and debris during the storm. 

Santa Barbara County has two damaged bridges – one is gone, and one is closed – and a destroyed creek crossing on East Mountain Drive.

“At East Mountain Drive and Cold Spring Creek, that’s considered a low-water crossing and that’s completely out,” said Lael Wageneck of the county Public Works Department.

The bridge on East Mountain Drive near San Ysidro Ranch is completely gone, and the Ashley Road bridge is closed after being severely damaged in the storm, Wageneck said.

Crews examine a bridge at Highway 192 and San Ysidro Creek. Click to view larger
Crews examine a bridge at Highway 192 and San Ysidro Creek.  (Caltrans photo)

Replacing the crossings will take a long time, according to Public Works.

The first step is to have the Federal Emergency Management Administration assess each site since they are within a federally declared disaster area, and that alone could take months, Wageneck noted.

Then comes the design, permitting and construction process.

“They need to see, at Cold Spring for example, the low-water crossing, is that still feasible or is that a section where we need to put a bridge?” he said.

Click here for Caltrans road closures information.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 