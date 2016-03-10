Caltrans District 5 Accepting Applications for Trio of College Scholarships

Caltrans District 5 and the California Transportation Foundation (CTF) are offering three $750 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district (Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties).

Fifteen years ago, employees of Caltrans District 5 initiated this scholarship program, which is entirely employee funded through the proceeds of coffee and snack sales in the district cafeteria.

The scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who are planning to pursue a career in transportation and live within the five counties of the district.

These programs are common in most of the 12 Caltrans districts and have the encouragement and support of the California Transportation Foundation, which donates 25 percent of the funding with the coffee and food sales providing the rest.

This scholarship program continues to flourish. When the program began in 2002, $500 was raised and one scholarship was awarded. In 2007, $3,500 was raised and seven $500 scholarships were awarded.

Applications for the District 5 scholarship must be postmarked by April 29, 2016. The 2016 scholarships will be awarded this summer to high school seniors from the central coast.

For more information, contact Joni Mullen at [email protected] or visit the California Transportation Foundation Scholarships page.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the Caltrans District 5 website.

— Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.