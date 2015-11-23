Caltrans Extends 24/7 Closure of Hapgood Road West at Route 246 for Passing Lane Project

Advice

A project to construct passing lanes in both directions on State Route 246 near Lompoc from Cebada Canyon Road to Hapgood Road East will result in a two-week extension of the full, 24/7 closure of Hapgood Road West at State Route 246 until Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. Motorists may detour by using Hapgood Road East.

Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this closure. All local businesses in the area remain open.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will ensure a safe condition for motorists and highway workers.

The contractor for this $14.9 million project is Papich Construction of Pismo Beach, Calif.

Expexted to be completed in early 2017, this project is fully funded by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Measure A Program.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website.

— Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.