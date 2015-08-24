Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Gaviota Rest Stops Closed Again Due to Sewer Repairs

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 24, 2015 | 6:58 p.m.

Travelers last weekend were again greeted with closure signs at both Highway 101 rest stops near the Gaviota Tunnel, where crews worked to fix sewer issues in time to reopen later this week, according to Caltrans.

“There was a breakdown in the sewer/septic lines on the (Gaviota) State Park property, which adjoins the rest area,” said Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

The latest closure began Friday afternoon. Although repairs were completed Monday, Shivers said work needed to set in place for at least 24 hours.

“We anticipate the rest area re-opening before the end of this week,” he said, noting he didn’t have any information on the cost of the recent fix.

Shivers said the rest stops had reopened as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

News of the rest stop shutdowns follows a closure last month, when crews fixed the supply line bringing water to restrooms along the roadway and the nearby Gaviota State Park.

That work closed the rest stops for no more than a week, according to Shivers.

Water line issues have plagued the popular rest areas since completion of a 10-month renovation project involving the northbound and southbound rest stop bathrooms.

About 1 million people visit the rest stops each year, which is why Caltrans recently upgraded the restroom plumbing, electrical system and landscape and irrigation systems.

Restrooms were reopened to the public at the end of February, but were forced to close again last month for water line repairs.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff

