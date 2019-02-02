Caltrans Hoping to Reopen Highway 101 Through Montecito by Saturday Evening

Freeway was shut down after heavy rains caused San Ysidro and Romero Creeks to run outside their banks, sending water, mud and debris onto the roadway

Work crews are hoping to have Highway 101 reopened through Montecito and Carpinteria sometime Saturday evening, according to Caltrans.

The section of freeway between Milpas Street on the southbound side and Highway 150 on the northbound side was shut down Saturday morning after heavy rains caused San Ysidro and Romero Creeks to run outside their banks, sending water, mud and debris onto the roadway.

“We’re hoping to have everything open sometime this evening,” Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesman, told Noozhawk Saturday afternoon.

“At this point, we don’t anticipate this closing extending into tomorrow.”

Shivers stressed the work to reopen the freeway is depending on favorable weather conditions.

The southbound lanes were reopend at Sheffield at 1:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Numerous other roads in Montecito, Santa Barbara and throughout the county have been closed due to flooding.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.