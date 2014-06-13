Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Caltrans Mowing Operation in Full Force Along Central Coast

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | June 13, 2014 | 12:51 p.m.

The Caltrans District 5 maintenance team is now conducting its annual mowing operation along the state highway system on the Central Coast.

This coordinated effort has many benefits that helps keep the public and emergency responders safe.

» An intense labor effort is under way to complete the mowing requirements before the peak of the summer fire season.

» Caltrans coordinates mowing schedules with the local fire marshal to minimize the risk of fire.

» Caltrans will use support vehicles in addition to mowers to ensure worker safety and to reduce the risk of an accidental fire during the mowing operation.

» The public may see mowing operations during the early morning hours and on weekends to complete this important job as quickly as possible.

Caltrans would also like to remind the public about the Move Over law, which requires motorists to move over to the next available lane if safe to do so when Caltrans vehicles have activated their flashing amber warning lights.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects on the Central Coast, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 