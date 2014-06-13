Caltrans Mowing Operation in Full Force Along Central Coast

The Caltrans District 5 maintenance team is now conducting its annual mowing operation along the state highway system on the Central Coast.

This coordinated effort has many benefits that helps keep the public and emergency responders safe.

» An intense labor effort is under way to complete the mowing requirements before the peak of the summer fire season.

» Caltrans coordinates mowing schedules with the local fire marshal to minimize the risk of fire.

» Caltrans will use support vehicles in addition to mowers to ensure worker safety and to reduce the risk of an accidental fire during the mowing operation.

» The public may see mowing operations during the early morning hours and on weekends to complete this important job as quickly as possible.

Caltrans would also like to remind the public about the Move Over law, which requires motorists to move over to the next available lane if safe to do so when Caltrans vehicles have activated their flashing amber warning lights.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects on the Central Coast, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.