Caltrans Nears Completion of Resurfacing Project on Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County

Caltrans is nearing completion on a project to resurface more than 42 lane miles of Highway 1 from the interchange with Highway 101 near Las Cruces to the interchange with Highway 246 near Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

Roadwork will continue through Friday.

Motorists will encounter daytime traffic control from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with delays not to exceed 20 minutes.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $15 million project. Crews will resurface the roadway and install new guardrail to ensure safety for everyone. It is expected to be complete in March.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.