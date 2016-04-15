Caltrans Officials Announce Gaviota Curves Realignment on Highway 101

A project to realign the northbound lanes and straighten a curve along US Highway 101 from north of Mariposa Reina to south of the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area will begin Monday, April 18, 2016, Caltrans officials have announced.

For the duration of this project, motorists going northbound on US Highway 101 will be unable to turn left onto Gaviota Beach Road to access Gaviota State Park and the Hollister Ranch or turn left onto northbound US Highway 101 from Gaviota Beach Road.

Northbound motorists may detour at the State Route 1 interchange north of the tunnel before returning southbound.

Motorists will encounter narrow lanes within the project area 24/7 until September due to concrete barriers to protect highway workers and ensure the safety of all travelers.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform motorists with delays not to exceed ten minutes. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

The contractor for this $6.6 million dollar project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo, Calif.

This project is expected to completed in December, weather permitting.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or can visit Caltran’s website at www.dot.ca.gov.

— Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.