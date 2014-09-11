Highway 101 Carpool Lanes Open Near Mussel Shoals

The Caltrans project widening Highway 101 near Mussel Shoals is nearly complete, with lanes opening up to traffic this week.

The southbound lane opened from Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria to Highway 33 in northern Ventura County this week, said Judy Gish, public information officer for Caltrans District 7.

The northbound lane also opened this week, from Bates Road to Casitas Pass Road.

The additional lane in each direction will be high-occupancy vehicle — carpool — lanes during busy commute hours.

Signs and enforcement aren’t in effect yet, but the lanes will be restricted to vehicles with two or more people in them from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. every weekday, Gish said.

The lanes will be open to all other traffic at other times and on weekend.

“It will be continuous access to the lane, you can get in and out at any time,” she noted. "The bike lane is open even though it's not officially christened yet — people have been using it for a few weeks now."

The entire six-mile, $102 million project from Mobil Pier in Ventura County to Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria will be finished next spring, according to Caltrans.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .