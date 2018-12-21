Pixel Tracker

Reconstructed Bridge on Olive Mill Road Overpass in Montecito Reopens

Caltrans completes the $1.7 million project, one of several related to the destructive flash flooding and mud flows in January

Olive Mill Road bridge Click to view larger
Motorists and pedestrians on Friday travel the newly reopened two-lane bridge on the Olive Mill Road overpass over Highway 101 in Montecito. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 21, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.

The two-lane bridge on the Olive Mill Road overpass over Highway 101 near the Montecito Inn is open. 

Caltrans on Friday morning opened the $1.7 million reconstructed bridge, of which the agency first began construction in September.

The newly opened 135-foot-long, 38-foot-wide bridge had its railings washed away and was destroyed in the Jan. 9 debris flows.

The intersection of Olive Mill Road and other surface streets were hit hard by the Jan. 9 deadly flash flooding and mud flows from nearby Montecito Creek. Rocks, thick mud and debris covered Highway 101 in the area of Montecito.

“We see this as another component of rebuilding Montecito following the massive debris flows that took place back in January,” Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said. “We worked six days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day, and the crews worked pretty much every day except for Sunday.”

Santa Barbara-based Granite Construction was the project contractor.

A key component of the overpass, Shivers said, is the sidewalk and bridge railing on the east side that is high enough to provide security for bike riders.

Olive Mill Road bridge
Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams joins Caltrans employees on the Olive Mill Road bridge. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Bicyclist, pedestrians and motorists continuously traveled over the bridge Friday.

“It’s a key link between the business community in Montecito, resorts and the beach areas to the south,” Shivers said of the bridge. “It’s an important north-south link.”

A resurfacing project of both lanes along Highway 101 between Hermosillo Road and Evans Avenue also took place, Shivers added.

Caltrans repair work continues on multiple bridges along Highway 192 throughout Montecito that were damaged or destroyed in the debris flows. The agency hopes to finish rebuilding Montecito bridges this winter, weather permitting. 

“We are looking at a lot of the bridges opening up mid- to late January through February,” Shivers said. “March will be the last one for Montecito Creek (at East Valley Road). We are waiting for bridge rails to come in, and hopefully, by March that entire corridor will be back to normal.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

