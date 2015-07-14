Caltrans to Remove Oak Tree on Highway 192 Near Summerland to Improve Visibility for Motorists

Advice

Caltrans will remove an oak tree on Highway 192 near Summerland for two days beginning this Thursday, July 16.

The oak tree removal is necessary to improve sight distance for motorists along a narrow, winding section of Highway 192.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversal traffic control between Ortega Ridge Road and Toro Canyon Road from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

This roadwork is being performed by the Caltrans maintenance crew in Santa Barbara.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 toll free number at 805.568.0858 or visit the website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.