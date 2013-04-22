Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:44 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Caltrans Rerouting Traffic on Santa Maria River Bridge

By AnnMarie Cornejo, San Luis Obispo Tribune | April 22, 2013 | 4:28 p.m.

Construction to widen the Santa Maria River Bridge will result in northbound Highway 101 traffic south of Nipomo being rerouted onto newly constructed lanes over the next two nights, according to Caltrans.

The detour will occur from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, and again on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This detour will then be in effect for approximately six months to allow for the resurfacing of the northbound lanes.

Cyclists traveling south can detour along Thompson Avenue to Highway 166 East to Bull Canyon Road to Donovan Road.

Cyclists traveling north can detour along Donovan Road to Bull Canyon Road to Highway 166 West to Thompson Avenue.

Caltrans is cautioning cyclists to be aware of limited shoulder space on the bridge during construction.

The project will widen the bridge from two to three lanes in each direction, and will include a bicycle path near the southbound lanes behind a concrete barrier.

In addition, all traffic lanes will be resurfaced.

The contractor for the $31 million project is Flatiron West Inc. of San Marcos. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2014.

AnnMarie Cornejo is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 