Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, February 15 , 2019, 11:15 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Caltrans Targeting Mid-March to Reopen Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma

After clearing blocked culvert, crews are reconstructing embankment and damaged roadway

Contractors working for Caltrans are reconstructing an embankment and repairing the damaged roadway on Highway 154.
Contractors working for Caltrans are reconstructing an embankment and repairing the damaged roadway on Highway 154. Caltrans says it will be about a month before Highway 154 is reopened to through traffic. (Caltrans photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 15, 2019 | 8:53 a.m.

It will be about another month before Highway 154 is reopened to through traffic near Lake Cachuma, Caltrans announced on Friday.

The roadway was shut down Feb. 2 after heavy rains spawned a debris flow from the Whittier Fire burn area that clogged a culvert under the highway east of the entrance to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

A large pond formed on the uphill side of the highway, and crews spent days clearing debris and pumping out the water in order to get to the clogged culvert.

“Caltrans has announced that Highway 154 between the entrance to Cachuma Lake and the entrance to Live Oak will re-open in mid-March, weather permitting,” said Jim Shivers, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

“Caltrans has cleared the blocked culvert and is now reconstructing the foundation, repairing the embankment and excavating a portion of the damaged highway before it can be re-opened.”

Highway 154 is shut down at Live Oak Camp on the east and the entrance to the lake recreation area of the west.

The contractor for the $2.2 million repair project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.

When the highway re-opens, motorists may encounter one-way reversing traffic control so that Caltrans can perform additional work at this location, ,Shiver said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 