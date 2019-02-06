Caltrans Says It Has No Time Estimate for Reopening Highway 154

Roadway reopened between Foothill Road/Highway 192 and Paradise Road; some access to Lake Cachuma allowed from the west

Caltrans officials said Wednesday that they hope to have Highway 154 reopened through the eastern Santa Ynez Valley “as soon as possible,” but added that there is no timetable for when that will occur.

The highway was shut down last Friday between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez after a debris flow in the Whittier Fire burn area clogged a culvert near Lake Cachuma, causing a large pond to form on the uphill side of the roadway.

On Wednesday, Caltrans announced that Highway 154 had reopened between Foothill Road/Highway 192 and Paradise Road, allowing access to camping and other facilities along the upper Santa Ynez River.

Some access also reportedly was being allowed between the Highway 246 roundabout in Santa Ynez and Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

People with proof of camping reservations or other business at the park reportedly were being let through the roadblock on the Santa Ynez side.

A spokesman at the park told Noozhawk it was “open for business” Wednesday afternoon.

However, through traffic is still shut down.

“Caltrans has initiated an emergency project to clear the opening of this culvert, which is approximately 40 feet below the surface which contains water and debris,” said Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers. “Caltrans is making progress in removing the water with the use of pumps and cameras to locate the opening of the blocked culvert.”

Shivers said there is no estimate of when the highway would completely reopen.

“Caltrans engineers and maintenance staff are working to open the highway as soon as possible,” he added.

The alternate route from the South Coast to the North County is Highway 101.

An update on the highway closure is expected to be announced sometime Thursday, Shivers said.

