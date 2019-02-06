Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 6 , 2019, 11:29 pm | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Caltrans Says It Has No Time Estimate for Reopening Highway 154

Roadway reopened between Foothill Road/Highway 192 and Paradise Road; some access to Lake Cachuma allowed from the west

Road-closed signs on Highway 154. Click to view larger
Caltrans officials said Wednesday that they hope to have Highway 154 reopened through the eastern Santa Ynez Valley “as soon as possible,” but added that there is no timetable for when that will occur. The highway was reopened Wednesday between Foothill Road/Highway 192 in Santa Barbara and Paradise Road. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 6, 2019 | 9:33 p.m.

Caltrans officials said Wednesday that they hope to have Highway 154 reopened through the eastern Santa Ynez Valley “as soon as possible,” but added that there is no timetable for when that will occur.

The highway was shut down last Friday between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez after a debris flow in the Whittier Fire burn area clogged a culvert near Lake Cachuma, causing a large pond to form on the uphill side of the roadway.

On Wednesday, Caltrans announced that Highway 154 had reopened between Foothill Road/Highway 192 and Paradise Road, allowing access to camping and other facilities along the upper Santa Ynez River.

Some access also reportedly was being allowed between the Highway 246 roundabout in Santa Ynez and Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. 

People with proof of camping reservations or other business at the park reportedly were being let through the roadblock on the Santa Ynez side.

A spokesman at the park told Noozhawk it was “open for business” Wednesday afternoon.

However, through traffic is still shut down.

“Caltrans has initiated an emergency project to clear the opening of this culvert, which is approximately 40 feet below the surface which contains water and debris,” said Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers. “Caltrans is making progress in removing the water with the use of pumps and cameras to locate the opening of the blocked culvert.”

A pond that formed behind Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma after a debris flow spawned in the Whittier Fire burn area. Click to view larger
Caltrans crews have been working to unclog a culvert under Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma and drain a pond that formed after a debris flow in the Whittier Fire burn area. This photo was taken Tuesday afternoon. (Cynthi Bacon photo)

Shivers said there is no estimate of when the highway would completely reopen.

“Caltrans engineers and maintenance staff are working to open the highway as soon as possible,” he added.

The alternate route from the South Coast to the North County is Highway 101.

An update on the highway closure is expected to be announced sometime Thursday, Shivers said.

Click here to check for highway conditions.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 