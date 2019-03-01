Caltrans Set to Reopen Highway 154 Friday Afternoon

Crews have completed work on damage caused by a culvert that was clogged by a debris flow from the Whittier Fire burn area

Nearly a month after a debris flow forced the shutdown of Highway 154 to through traffic in the Santa Ynez Valley, Caltrans announced that the roadway would reopen ahead of schedule at 2 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

A week ago, Caltrans had said the highway would reopen by March 6.

The roadway was shut down Feb. 2 after heavy rains spawned a debris flow from the Whittier Fire burn area that clogged a culvert under the highway east of the entrance to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

The agency and its contractors have been working on an emergency project to clear the culvert, repair the embankment and restore the roadway surface.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $2.2 million project.

​"Motorists traveling through this area may encounter one-way reversing traffic control, allowing Caltrans to perform additional work at this location," said Jim Shivers, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

Highway 154 has been shut down at Live Oak Camp on the east and the entrance to Lake Cachuma on the west.

Click here for information from Caltrans on highway conditions.

