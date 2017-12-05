Caltrans Shutting 101/Clark Ave. Ramps Night of Dec. 7

NORTHBOUND ON/OFF RAMPS TO U.S. HIGHWAY 101 AT CLARK AVENUE CLOSED OVERNIGHT ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

The northbound Highway 101 on/off ramps at Clark Avenue will be closed Thursday, Dec. 7 during the overnight hours 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

The closure is necessary so Caltrans can seal the bridge deck on the Highway 101 overcrossing at Clark Avenue.



Northbound motorists will exit/re-enter the 101 via the off/on ramps at Clark Avenue.

The bridge work at the overcrossing is one of several locations receiving seals to the bridge deck on Hwy. 101 and State Route 166 in Santa Barbara

and San Luis Obispo counties.

Contractor for the $1.2 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. This project is expected to be completed in late December, weather permitting.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318, or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.