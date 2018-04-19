Caltrans to Perform Maintenance Friday on Highway 150

Caltrans will perform maintenance on Highway 150 from the interchange with Highway 101 to the Rincon Creek Bridge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday, June 20.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control and can expect major delays from 45 minutes to one hour and should allow extra time for any trips planned on Highway 150 near the project area.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about this closure.

This fog seal project is designed to improve and maintain the surface of the highway.

This project is being performed by the Caltrans District 5 Maintenance Group.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.