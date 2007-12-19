Caltrans Urges Driver Safety in Light of Deaths

Caltrans says "Slow for the Cone Zone" so workers can make it home for the holidays.

Remember to "Slow for the Cone Zone," Caltrans says, when traveling during this busy season. Caltans says it wants to make sure its workers make it home for the holidays. Caltrans wants to forward this message to family, friends and co-workers in honor of three state highway workers killed on the job in the past three months. Djuan Bush: This 24-year-old Caltrans highway maintenance worker served on a guardrail crew out of San Leandro. Bush had been with the Department for two years. Bush is survived by his parents, brother, sister and grandmother. John Knabenbauer: The 17-year Caltrans veteran was struck by a car on northbound I-215 in the San Bernardino area. Knabenbauer, a maintenance equipment operator, leaves behind a wife and a daughter. Matthew White: White had been with the Department of Transportation for the past five years. He was hit by a pickup truck along Interstate 5 in Elk Grove. White leaves behind a wife and four children.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >