Caltrans Urges Driver Safety in Light of Deaths

Remember to "Slow for the Cone Zone," Caltrans says, when traveling during this busy season. Caltans says it wants to make sure its workers make it home for the holidays.
Caltrans wants to forward this message to family, friends and co-workers in honor of three state highway workers killed on the job in the past three months.
Djuan Bush: This 24-year-old Caltrans highway maintenance worker served on a guardrail crew out of San Leandro. Bush had been with the Department for two years. Bush is survived by his parents, brother, sister and grandmother.
John Knabenbauer: The 17-year Caltrans veteran was struck by a car on northbound I-215 in the San Bernardino area. Knabenbauer, a maintenance equipment operator, leaves behind a wife and a daughter.
Matthew White: White had been with the Department of Transportation for the past five years. He was hit by a pickup truck along Interstate 5 in Elk Grove. White leaves behind a wife and four children.