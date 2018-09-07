Caltrans Work Affects Traffic on Northbound 101 Near 154

A project to repair a failed embankment and restore the structural section of the shoulder of northbound Highway 101 just north of the separation with Highway 154 near (Los Olivos/Buellton) will continue Sunday, Sept. 9.

Motorists will encounter a full closure of the No 2 (right) lane of northbound Highway 101, north of State Rte. 154 beginning 7 p.m. Sunday, until 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10.

In addition, the northbound on-ramp to Highway 101 from Highway 154 near Los Olivos/Buellton will be closed 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

The closures are needed so Caltrans can pave and install new guardrail along this section of the 101.

Motorists in the Santa Ynez/Chumash Casino area may detour via Highway 246 to reach the northbound 101 in Buellton.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

Contractor for this $314,000 project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. The project is expected to be completed in September.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 805-549-3318 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.



