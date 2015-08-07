Caltrans Work Slated for Western Goleta, Highway 101

Advice

Projects, done mostly at night, will better delineate roadway edges and replace paving

New signs have popped up at the Glen Annie/Storke Road offramps and onramps signaling construction in the Western Goleta area, and Caltrans will be working on the area as part of a larger set of projects over the next six months.

Curtis Jones, resident engineer with Caltrans, provided an update on the improvements taking place, one of which will be installing a “contrasting surface treatment” on a portion of unpaved ground to help drivers better spot roadway edges.

For example, drivers on the highway forget to make their exit and make a sudden hard turn to try and make the exit, they may drive over a portion of unpaved road to make the turn.

The new pavement treatment would fill in that area with colored pavement to help drivers better see the boundaries of the roadway.

They’re adding the contrasting pavement at most of the onramps and offramp between Garden Street and Cathedral Oaks on Highway 101.

Caltrans crews are also installing some shale on the ground to deter weeds growing under the highway barriers, in an effort to “keep landscape maintenance workers off road as much as possible,” Jones said.

A second project will involve repaving portions of the highway along with the Glen Annie and Storke onramps and offramps.

The repaving will take place from Patterson to just north of Cathedral Oaks on Highway 101.

“Unfortunately, those two jobs are occurring at the same time,” Jones said.

Because the state funding came in at the same time for the projects, the agency is required to begin both immediately.

With the two projects, there may be some duplicate signs up in the area, and Jones said that the agency would be working to cover up any that are redundant.

The city of Goleta is also working on its own traffic projects in the Storke and Hollister area in August, and more info about each of those improvements can be found here.

He said that most of the work on the projects will be taking place at night between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The projects are expected to be finished by February, but “this all depends on what happens with the rain,” he said, adding that an El Niño weather event could push the work schedule back.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.