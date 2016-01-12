Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sports

Caltrans Working to Prevent Highway 101 Flooding Near Solimar Fire Burn Area

Work begins between West Main Street and Dulah Road, about 10 miles north of Ventura

Caltrans District 7 crews are stabilizing the hillside that was burned in the Solimar Fire to prevent highway flooding during rainstorms.
Caltrans District 7 crews are stabilizing the hillside that was burned in the Solimar Fire to prevent highway flooding during rainstorms.  (Caltrans District 7 photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 12, 2016 | 1:58 p.m.

Water and mud flows cascaded onto Highway 101 last week, forcing traffic to shut down between Ventura and Carpinteria for several hours during the season’s first El Niño rains.

Now, road crews are working to make improvements to that segment of the road to prevent further flooding. 

Work is taking place along the roadway beneath the bare hillside, where the Solimar Fire raged Christmas Day, burning 1,300 acres and stopping highway traffic for hours.

A flash flood watch was issued for the area two weeks later when rains began. The southbound lane of Highway 101 flooded after a drain on the ocean side of the highway became backed up.

Caltrans started work this week between West Main Street and Dulah Road, approximately 10 miles north of Ventura.  

Crews will be stabilizing the slopes and laying down fiber rolls to create channels for water to deal with debris flows, said Patrick Chandler, Caltrans Public Information Officer for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

The roadway wasn’t damaged last week, “it was just a mess,” Chandler said. “We want to prevent that from happening.”

Caltrans crews work on the Solimar Fire burn area to prevent future flooding onto Highway 101. Click to view larger
Caltrans crews work on the Solimar Fire burn area to prevent future flooding onto Highway 101.  (Caltrans District 7 photo)

Any time water comes down the slope, the fiber will help direct it down towards the drain.

“The past few rains, there have been some mud flows that have come down,” he said.

The area will experience some occasional lane closures while the work is being done. and the northbound lane will be working from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chandler said that one northbound lane was closed Friday, and the district’s website will have updates on lane closures, should they be needed, he said.

Crews will also replace damaged metal beam guardrail, highway signs, fencing, rock fences, and drainage systems. Workers may also reestablish vegetation in the area.

The work is being conducted by Summer Construction Inc. of Santa Paula, which received a $2.5-million emergency contract to make the repairs and respond to future storm-related incidents through April.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 