Caltrans Working to Prevent Highway 101 Flooding Near Solimar Fire Burn Area

Work begins between West Main Street and Dulah Road, about 10 miles north of Ventura

Water and mud flows cascaded onto Highway 101 last week, forcing traffic to shut down between Ventura and Carpinteria for several hours during the season’s first El Niño rains.

Now, road crews are working to make improvements to that segment of the road to prevent further flooding.

Work is taking place along the roadway beneath the bare hillside, where the Solimar Fire raged Christmas Day, burning 1,300 acres and stopping highway traffic for hours.

A flash flood watch was issued for the area two weeks later when rains began. The southbound lane of Highway 101 flooded after a drain on the ocean side of the highway became backed up.

Caltrans started work this week between West Main Street and Dulah Road, approximately 10 miles north of Ventura.

Crews will be stabilizing the slopes and laying down fiber rolls to create channels for water to deal with debris flows, said Patrick Chandler, Caltrans Public Information Officer for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

The roadway wasn’t damaged last week, “it was just a mess,” Chandler said. “We want to prevent that from happening.”

Any time water comes down the slope, the fiber will help direct it down towards the drain.

“The past few rains, there have been some mud flows that have come down,” he said.

The area will experience some occasional lane closures while the work is being done. and the northbound lane will be working from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chandler said that one northbound lane was closed Friday, and the district’s website will have updates on lane closures, should they be needed, he said.

Crews will also replace damaged metal beam guardrail, highway signs, fencing, rock fences, and drainage systems. Workers may also reestablish vegetation in the area.

The work is being conducted by Summer Construction Inc. of Santa Paula, which received a $2.5-million emergency contract to make the repairs and respond to future storm-related incidents through April.

