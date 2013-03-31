Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:02 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rain Is No Match for Resurrection at Calvary Chapel’s Annual Easter Celebration

Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden fills with worshipers — and their umbrellas — but message of 'Restored' provides plenty of 'Son'-shine

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 31, 2013 | 3:26 p.m.

Thousands of worshipers gathered Sunday morning beneath umbrellas and persistent rain in the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden for the area’s largest Easter services, hosted by Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara.

The holiday service, which was delayed due to the rain, is in its 16th consecutive year and regularly sees attendance of 5,000 adults and children from across the South Coast.

Santa Barbara Street was blocked off during the morning adult service to become a free Kids’ Zone, where hundreds of children learned about the Easter story and participated in games and crafts.

This year’s Easter service theme was “Restored,” and the Bible verse for the nondenominational, evangelical church celebration was Psalm 80:7, “Restore us, O God of hosts; Cause Your face to shine, And we shall be saved!”

Dedicated worshipers hunkered down beneath umbrellas and steady rain Sunday morning at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden for the area's largest Easter service, hosted by Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Dedicated worshipers hunkered down beneath umbrellas and steady rain Sunday morning at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden for the area’s largest Easter service, hosted by Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The Kids' Zone, which closed down Santa Barbara Street between Anapamu and Figueroa streets during the adult Easter service, crafted impromptu boat races using the rain water. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
The Kids’ Zone, which closed down Santa Barbara Street between Anapamu and Figueroa streets during the adult Easter service, crafted impromptu boat races using the rain water. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

In spit of the rain, the Sunken Garden slowly filled up with worshipers Sunday morning. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
In spit of the rain, the Sunken Garden slowly filled up with worshipers Sunday morning. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

