Calvin Sanborn Powers SBCC Volleyball Past Fullerton

College Volleyball

Calvin Sanborn and Trent Lingruen combined for 33 kills on Wednesday night, leading SBCC to a 3-0 men’s volleyball triumph at Fullerton.

Sanborn drilled 21 kills in 28 attempts with just one error in the third set and hit a sizzling .714 in the 28-26, 25-15, 25-17 victory. Lingruen added 12 kills, 11 digs and hit at a .500 clip for the Vaqueros (2-1).

Scott Sanborn had 10 digs and Aaron Letvin racked up 36 assists, nine digs and three aces.

SBCC hit a season-high .473 with only six errors.

“We were good on offense tonight but we need to focus on the aspects of volleyball that aren’t as exciting like passing and defense,” said coach Jon Newton. “We improved in those skills in the second and third sets and it showed by how we controlled the game.”

SBCC will play its final non-conference match on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Golden West at 6 p.m.

