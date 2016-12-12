Calvin Schipper is Scholar-Athlete of Year at Dos Pueblos

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Calvin Schipper is the leader of the defense for the Dos Pueblos boys soccer team. So, it seems almost fitting he is pursuing acceptance into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Schipper was honored as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Dos Pueblos at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Schipper commands the Charger back line as the center back. He was an all-Channel League second-team selection last season and as a sophomore in 2015, helping Dos Pueblos capture the league title that year.

He also takes charge in his school work. He holds a 4.78 GPA, with a class load that includes advanced engineering physics, mekatronics, Advance Placement literature, government and statistics.

“This kid is made for the military because all of his answers (on the award questionnaire) were right on point, very sharp, very efficient, no surplus language,” award presenter and sponsor Marc Gamberdella said in presenting Schipper the honor. “It is impressive. As impressive as he is athletically, in the classroom, it’s even more so.”

Schipper’s academic honors include National Honor Society, California Scholarship Federation and National Merit Scholar Commendation. He has served as an academic tutor in the community.

Besides soccer, Schipper plays rugby, lacrosse and enjoys surfing. He has worked as a Santa Barbara City Lifeguard and has volunteered for the Project to Save Our Surf.

Calvin is the son of Cara and Arlen Schipper.