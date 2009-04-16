Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:55 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

CAMA Board Presents Annual Garden Tour of Montecito

Annual garden event will offer peek into some of area's most exclusive properties

By CAMA | April 16, 2009 | 9:24 p.m.

The public is invited to spend an afternoon exploring some of the most exclusive private garden properties in Montecito.
The Women’s Board of Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) presents its ninth annual Hidden Gardens Tour from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.

Tickets for the tour are $75 per person; proceeds benefit CAMA’s concerts and Music Education Program.

The Hidden Gardens of Montecito tour will include five delightful gardens in the exclusive gated community of Ennisbrook in Montecito. This very special, one-of-a-kind event, will allow guests to leisurely wander the beautiful gardens and lanes of Ennisbrook. At the final garden, enjoy delicious treats, sweets and wine while being serenaded by a classical guitarist, with the opportunity to purchase plants donated by San Marcos Growers. Many wonderful raffle items will be available.

The Women’s Board “Hidden Gardens of Montecito” tour benefits CAMA’s International Series and Masterseries, and CAMA’s Music Education Program in the public schools.

With roots going back to 1919, Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) is Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization. CAMA brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara.

Each season, CAMA presents two concert series. The International Series at The Granada features some of the world’s most acclaimed classical orchestras and soloists. Masterseries at the Lobero showcases some of the world’s great chamber musicians and recitalists.

For more information, call 805.565.3936, or email [email protected]

 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 