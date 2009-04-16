CAMA Board Presents Annual Garden Tour of Montecito

Annual garden event will offer peek into some of area's most exclusive properties

The public is invited to spend an afternoon exploring some of the most exclusive private garden properties in Montecito.

The Women’s Board of Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) presents its ninth annual Hidden Gardens Tour from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.

Tickets for the tour are $75 per person; proceeds benefit CAMA’s concerts and Music Education Program.

The Hidden Gardens of Montecito tour will include five delightful gardens in the exclusive gated community of Ennisbrook in Montecito. This very special, one-of-a-kind event, will allow guests to leisurely wander the beautiful gardens and lanes of Ennisbrook. At the final garden, enjoy delicious treats, sweets and wine while being serenaded by a classical guitarist, with the opportunity to purchase plants donated by San Marcos Growers. Many wonderful raffle items will be available.

The Women’s Board “Hidden Gardens of Montecito” tour benefits CAMA’s International Series and Masterseries, and CAMA’s Music Education Program in the public schools.

With roots going back to 1919, Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) is Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization. CAMA brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara.

Each season, CAMA presents two concert series. The International Series at The Granada features some of the world’s most acclaimed classical orchestras and soloists. Masterseries at the Lobero showcases some of the world’s great chamber musicians and recitalists.

For more information, call 805.565.3936, or email [email protected]