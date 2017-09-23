CAMA Brings Windy City’s Chicago Symphony to Granada

Not seen in Santa Barbara since 1987, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, hosted by CAMA, will play 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

On the program are Schubert: Symphony No. 8, D.759, "Unfinished;" Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K.622; and Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op.61.

Hailed as one of the world's great orchestras, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with top conductors and guest artists on the international music scene, performs more than 100 concerts annually at its downtown home, Symphony Center, and the Ravinia Festival on Chicago's North Shore.

Conducted by Maestro Riccardo Muti, the Chicago Symphony plays to sold-out tour performances in the United States and around the globe.

In 2010, when Muti became the 10th music director of the Chicago Symphony, he already had more than 40 years of experience at the helm of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Philharmonia Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, and Teatro alla Scala.

For tickets to the Granada performance, visit https://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/selectSeating.aspx?p=9947&promo=6470 or call Granada Theatre box office, 899-2222.

Single ticket prices by section: premier $119, A $104, B $79, C $49, D $39.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver for CAMA.