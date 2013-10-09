Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

CAMA Elects Frank McGinity to Its Board of Directors

By Justin Rizzo-Weaver for the Community Arts Music Association | October 9, 2013 | 2:11 p.m.

The Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara Inc. (CAMA), celebrating its 95th concert season in 2013-14, has elected Frank McGinity to its Board of Directors.

Frank McGinity
McGinity will serve on CAMA’s Audit Committee.

McGinity, a certified public accountant since 1973, is president of Frank E. McGinity Accountancy Corp. and partner in McGinity, Nodar and Daley LLC with offices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

He has served as asset manager, consultant and trustee of several large trusts.

McGinity, a resident of Montecito, is president of the California Branch of the American Irish Historical Society (founded in 1897), president of the Art Foundation of Santa Barbara, member of the Board of Directors of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick in Los Angeles, and a member of Jonathan Club, the Birnam Wood Golf Club and the Santa Barbara Club.

 McGinity served in Japan with the U.S. Navy and reached the rank of commander in the reserves.

He has been married to wife Sheila for 49 years and has two grown children.

He has given talks and presentations on wealth management, and on the lives of Marjorie Merriweather Post, Nicholas Den, the McCormick Family and composer Giacomo Puccini.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver is the concert and publicity manager for the Community Arts Music Association.

