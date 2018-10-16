CAMA Elects Hank Mitchel to Board of Directors

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA), celebrating its 100th concert season in 2018-19, has elected Hank Mitchel to its board of directors.

After years in the industrial and electrical equipment trades, Mitchel, a Los Angeles native, was ordained in 1991 to the priesthood in the Episcopal Church. He built the Church of the Epiphany (Episcopal) in the Westlake Village area.

Mitchel and his family moved to Santa Barbara in 2008, where he served parish churches including Trinity in Santa Barbara, All Saints-by-the-Sea in Montecito, St Mark's in Los Olivos, and Trinity Church in Fillmore.

He is now retired and works with several not-for-profit organizations, many related to ocean and island conservation, including, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, The Nature Conservancy, Channel Island Restoration, Santa Cruz Island Foundation, and Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

After the Montecito debris flow disaster, Mitchell and his wife Mari moved to Hope Ranch. They have a son, Kel, 24.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada and Lobero theatres.

CAMA marks its Centennial Season in 2018-19 and the 100th anniversary of its founding in fall 2019.

For more information on CAMA’s centennial concerts, events and celebrations, visit https://camasb.org/centennial-season-2018-2019/.

