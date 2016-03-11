CAMA Elects Jan Bowlus to Board of Directors

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, celebrating its 97th concert season in 2015-16, has elected Jan Bowlus to its board of directors.

Bowlus has recently moved to Santa Barbara with wife, Alison, after spending the last 40 years in Germany and England as a senior investment banker with Rothschild and Deutsche Bank.

Among his activities while in Europe, Bowlus was a member of the board of the Frankfurt International School and The Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra and chairman of the Anvil Trust, an entertainment venue providing world-class classical music.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver is the concert and publicity manager for Community Arts Music Association.