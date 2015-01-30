CAMA Elects Jill Felber to Board of Directors

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA), celebrating its 96th concert season in 2014-15, has elected Jill Felber to its Board of Directors.

Felber is a professor of flute and chair of the Department of Music at UC Santa Barbara.

She has performed solo recitals, chamber music and concertos on five continents and has held residencies in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, Mexico, France, Switzerland, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, Brazil and the United States.

Felber has inspired many composers to write solo and chamber works for her and for her flute duo ZAWA!, and is currently engaged in several commissioning projects. She has premiered over 400 works for the flute and has released world premiere recordings for Centaur Records, CRI, Neuma Records and ZAWA!MUSIC.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver represents CAMA.