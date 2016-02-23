CAMA Elects Judith Writer, Lynn Kirst, Daniel Burnham to Board of Directors

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, celebrating its 97th concert season in 2015-16, has elected Judith H. Writer, Lynn Kirst and Daniel P. Burnham to its board of directors.

Originally from Oak Park, Ill., Judith Writer graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts in history and education.

After teaching for three years, she married and raised three children with husband, George, in Denver. She spent her working career in interior design doing model homes.

Her community involvement included being district commissioner of Platte Valley Pony Club, member of the Board of Adjustments for Greenwood Village, board member of the Denver Zoo, the Audubon Society of Denver and a docent for the Denver Arboretum.

After moving to Santa Barbara in 2002, she joined the CAMA Women’s Board, on which she served as president for three seasons (2007-09 and 2010-11).

She has also been a member of the Research Committee for the Women’s Fund, an ESL tutor at Santa Barbara Public Library and a volunteer for the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter.

A fourth generation Californian who grew up in Montecito, Lynn Kirst has been committed to CAMA for many years as a member of its International Circle, Legacy Society and Mozart Society. She has over 30 years of professional experience with nonprofit organizations.

Kirst currently serves on the advisory boards of Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Santa Barbara, the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program and the Sacramento-based California Rangeland Trust. She is also a sustaining member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board.

Kirst holds a bachelor's in art history from the University of Southern California and a graduate certificate in historic preservation from the USC School of Architecture. She is an award-winning writer and photographer whose work has been published both locally and nationally.

Daniel P. Burnham is a retired chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Company. He joined the company in 1998 and retired in 2004.

Burnham joined Raytheon from AlliedSignal, Inc., where he had most recently served as vice chairman and a member of the board of directors. From 1992 to 1997, he served as president of AlliedSignal Aerospace, AlliedSignal’s largest business and the world’s largest supplier of equipment and sub-systems to the aerospace industry.

Burnham is a former director of AlliedSignal, Inc., FleetBoston Financial Corporation, First Data Corporation, Green Hills Software and the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.

He is past chairman of the Minority Supplier Development Council, the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee and the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) as well as a member of the Business Council.

Burnham​ is the current board chair of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (The Granada Theatre) and is a past chair of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation. He is also on the boards of several high-tech ventures.

Burnham received a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in economics from Xavier University in 1968 and an MBA from the University of New Hampshire in 1970. He has received honorary degrees from Pepperdine University and Bentley College.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada and Lobero theaters.

