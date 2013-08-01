Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

CAMA Elects NancyBell Coe to Its Board of Directors

By Justin Rizzo-Weaver for the Community Arts Music Association | August 1, 2013 | 11:01 a.m.

NancyBell Coe
NancyBell Coe

The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara, entering its 95th concert season in 2013-14, has elected NancyBell Coe to its Board of Directors.

Coe retired as president of Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West in August 2010. She came to the Music Academy in 2004, after several years as artistic administrator at the Aspen Music Festival and School.

Her long career with classical music performance and training institutions included the Cleveland Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Spokane, Wash., Symphony.

In Santa Barbara, she serves as one of three co-trustees of iCAN, the Incredible Children’s Art Network, whose music and visual arts programs bring sustained creative learning opportunities to underserved children in Santa Barbara County.

Additionally, she is on the boards of directors of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras (as president since 2009) and New Music USA (New York). She further serves on the Board of Overseers at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia and on the Board of Governors at the Ojai Music Festival.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver is the concert and publicity manager for the Community Arts Music Association.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 