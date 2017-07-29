CAMA Elects Peter O. Johnson to Board of Directors

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA), celebrating its 99th concert season this year, has elected Peter O. Johnson to its board of directors.

Johnson served as vice president/president/chairman/CEO and majority owner of Hy Cite Corp., an international marketing-distributor of housewares, along with a consumer finance company from 1961-2000. He retired in 2000.



In Johnson's other business ventures since the 1970s, he founded, and later sold, Tetrionics, Inc. (contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs); Omni-Graphics (technical services, printing); and Learning Multi Systems (reading systems, software).

He also chaired the investment committee for Kegonsa Seed Fund, a Venture Fund based in Madison, Wis.



Johnson received a B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and is a graduate of the Owner/President Management Program at the School of Business Administration at Harvard University.



Johnson has residences in Montecito and Madison.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings classical musicians from around the globe to the Granada and Lobero theaters. CAMA will celebrate its 100th Concert Season in 2018-19 and the 100th anniversary of its founding in fall 2019.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver for CAMA.